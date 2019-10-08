Casualty released from vehicle following collision near Ellesmere

Firefighters released a person from a vehicle following a collision just outside Ellesmere this afternoon.

The collision, involving two cars, happened at Lee near Ellesmere College at just after 5pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance attended the collision along with fire appliances including the rescue tender from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.

As well as releasing the casualty firefighters also made the vehicles involved safe.

The condition of those involved in the collision is not known.

