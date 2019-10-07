Telford & Wrekin Council to hold extraordinary meeting on PRH future

An extraordinary meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council has been called to discuss the latest developments on the future of Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.



This will take place on Thursday 17 October at 6pm at The Place Telford in Oakengates.

It follows the decision last week by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock MP after the Council referred Future Fit’s plans to him earlier this year.

The Secretary of State’s decision would allow the Future Fit to downgrade A&E at the PRH and close its consultant-led Women and Children’s Centre to go ahead.

Future Fit’s plan would mean Telford’s consultant-led Women and Children’s Centre would move to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital which would also be home to the county’s only full 24/7 A&E.

Telford’s A&E department would be replaced by an urgent care centre, although Mr Hancock has asked NHS England for advice on “how the ‘urgent care model’ can be delivered through an ‘A&E Local’.”

Council leader Shaun Davies has described the Secretary of State’s move as a “shocking decision that puts the health and wellbeing of residents in Telford and Wrekin at risk”.



The Council says that details of a motion that has triggered the meeting will be published on Wednesday.

