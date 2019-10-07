Shropshire protestors join Extinction Rebellion in London

Around two hundred Shropshire members of Extinction Rebellion have travelled to London to join the International Rebellion.

A Save the Climate sign pictured in Shrewsbury last month

The protest, which began at 10am this morning is taking place in 60 cities from Amsterdam to Cape Town to Wellington, New Zealand.

Protesters plan to peacefully shut down Westminster in Central London and build pressure with satellite actions until the UK Government takes meaningful and decisive action on the Climate and Ecological Emergency.

Environmental protestors from Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Telford, Ludlow and Wenlock Edge are among those joining the demonstration as support for the movement grows across the UK and the world.

The demonstration builds on the protests in London in April when Extinction Rebellion blocked Waterloo Bridge and a thousand people were arrested. It also follows the recent “Earth Strike” in which millions of people marched globally in the biggest climate protest in world history.

Meanwhile, the urgency around the climate crisis continues to build. A UN IPCC Special Report on the state of the world’s oceans, released last week, warned that climate change is accelerating and that humanity is facing an “existential crisis” as seas rise faster than predicted.

