A river search took place in Shrewsbury on Sunday evening following reports of a canoe seen near the Weir.

The Weir in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Firefighters and police were called to Sydney Avenue at around 7pm.

Six fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Minsterley and Shrewsbury. An operations officer also attended.

Crews carried out a thorough search of a stretch of the river, no were persons found.

