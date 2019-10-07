Police seize cannabis farm located in former Shrewsbury nightclub

A cannabis farm with almost two thousand plants has been seized by police in Shrewsbury town centre.

The cannabis farm was discovered at the former nightclub building in Ravens Meadows, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

The farm was identified by police at around 2.15pm on Friday in the disused former nightclub building at Ravens Meadows.

Police put a scene guard in place over the weekend to allow the premises to be made safe and the plants to be removed.

Investigating officers say the plants were of varying stages of maturity with a large amount of equipment associated with growing cannabis also seized.

Enquiries are on-going to identify those responsible for harvesting the farm.

Detective Inspector John Weaver, from Shropshire Proactive CID, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone coming or going from the building, which is the old nightclub, in the past few days or weeks as it may be that information is crucial to helping us identify those responsible.

“The information we receive from the public is vital, no matter how small or insignificant it seems it all helps us build a picture to help identify the suspects.”

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 413s 041019 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

