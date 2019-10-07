Police investigate rape of 12-year-old girl in Telford

Specialist officers are working to support a 12-year-old girl, who reported to police she had been raped in Telford.



The incident happened at around 2.40pm near to Priorslee roundabout, just off Holyhead Road in Telford, on Friday 6 September and was reported to police on Thursday 3 October.



The victim has described the offender as white, dressed all in black.



Police are carrying out enquiries and patrols have been increased in the area to offer reassurance.



Telford Local Policing Commander, Superintendent Paul Moxley, said: “We know incidents such as this cause concern among our communities and I would like to offer reassurance an investigation has been launched with extensive enquiries being carried out. Patrols have also been increased in the area.

Information



Superintendent Moxley asked anyone with information to contact police: “If anyone does have any information that may help, we are keen to hear from them. If anyone lives or works in the area and remembers seeing something out of the ordinary or suspicious around the time of the incident three weeks ago which was the end of the first week the schools were back, or any motorists who were in the area on the afternoon of 6 September and have a dashcam, then we would encourage them to get in contact with us.”

