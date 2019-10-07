Missing Shropshire teenager located

A missing teenager from Shropshire has been located safe and well, police said today.

Concern had been growing for 15-year-old Ashleigh Jennings who was last seen at Shrewsbury railway station boarding a train bound for Manchester Piccadilly on Tuesday.

On Saturday evening police made an appeal for her to get in touch.

A police spokesperson today said: “We are pleased to confirm she’s been located safe and well.”

West Mercia Police thanked those who shared the appeal.

