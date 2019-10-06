Concern grows for safety and welfare of missing Shropshire teenager

Concern is growing for the safety and welfare of a missing Shropshire teenager who was last seen at Shrewsbury railway station on Tuesday.

Ashleigh Jennings

Ashleigh Jennings was last seen boarding a train bound for Manchester Piccadilly at approximately 4.50pm.

Ashleigh is later believed to have made her way to the Huddersfield area however her location isn’t known at this time.

Ashleigh was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve tight top, black jeans black leather jacket. She was also carrying a large bag containing clothing and cosmetics. Ashleigh is 5”4 and has a nose piercing.

Ashleigh’s family and police officers are extremely concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible, quoting incident number 772s of the 1 October 2019.

Police would also urge Ashleigh to make contact with her family or police just to let them know she is safe and well.

