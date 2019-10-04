Telford and Wrekin gritters gear up for winter

Telford’s salt stores are full and the gritters are out doing dry runs of the routes gritted as part of Telford and Wrekin Council’s winter preparation.



Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Enforcement and The Pride Programme. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Council’s highways contractor, Balfour Beatty, is carrying out a practice gritting run today to ensure all teams are fully prepared for the winter season and ready to keep Telford moving during periods of cold weather and snow.

The gritters are mobilised when potential frost or ice is forecast.

When out, they grit over 400 km of roads, bus routes and access roads for emergency services, schools, industrial estates and villages – a network agreed with the community.

Smaller roads and footpaths in local estates and villages are salted by the borough’s volunteer Snow Wardens.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Enforcement and The Pride Programme said: “With 2,300 tons of salt in our stores and the fleet of gritters geared up, we are fully prepared for keeping the roads moving this winter.”

