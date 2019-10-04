13.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 4, 2019
Police appeal for witnesses to aggravated burglaries in Shrewsbury and Harmer Hill

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to two aggravated burglaries and an attempted burglary that happened in Shrewsbury, Harmer Hill and Wem.

Officers investigating the incidents are currently treating them as linked as they happened in close succession of each other on Thursday evening and in each incident, the suspects alleged to be from the police.

The first incident happened at around 7.10pm on Leamore Crescent, Shrewsbury. Four men entered the property through an open door and threatened the victim with a metal bar before stealing the victim’s wallet and a quantity of cash. They made off in a vehicle in the direction of Reabrook Avenue.

The second incident happened just before 8pm on Lower Road in Harmer Hill. Four men forced entry to the property and threatened the occupants with a screwdriver before conducting an untidy search of the house and stealing a quantity of cash.

The third incident happened at around 8.15pm on Eckford Park, Wem. Four men rang the doorbell, shouted at the victims through the letterbox and attempted to force entry to the property but were unsuccessful so made off on foot empty-handed.

The victims, three men in their 80s and a retired couple were not injured but left shaken following the incidents.

The suspects are described as white, of large build, wearing masks and gloves. One of the men is believed to have a ginger beard.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan from West Mercia Police said: “We realise that these incidents will cause concern in the community and while no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing and we have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour they may see.

“These incidents were understandably frightening ordeals for the elderly victims who were targeted, and we will do everything in our power to bring the offenders to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the incidents saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the incidents or has information that could help is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

