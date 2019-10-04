Council expresses “disappointment” at A442 Queensway funding decision

A £32m funding bid to link the A442 Queensway directly to the M54 in Telford has been rejected.



Telford & Wrekin Council has expressed its disappointment at the decision after the government turned down the request.

The council has pledged to continue working with the Department for Transport and Midlands Connect in the hope of future funding rounds supporting the project.

It is expected that the Department for Transport will be in touch with some feedback on the council’s bid to enable the council to clarify certain aspects of it.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said:

“While we obviously regret that we haven’t been successful in attracting funding for the scheme at this stage, we are encouraged that the Department for Transport has indicated there will be future funding rounds.

“We have an excellent transport network in Telford and Wrekin but if we were to have a direct link between our major north/south trunk road and our motorway, then that would make it even better and mean the borough is more accessible.

“The Forge island at Junction Five of the M54 is extremely busy and having a motorway link that bypasses that would be brilliant for our economy and mean there are direct links to our industrial estate at Stafford Park, Halesfield and Hortonwood.

“I hope that the Department for Transport will look favourably on our scheme in the next funding round when it is announced.”



Supporting Shropshire Live...