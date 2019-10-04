Car overturns after colliding with lampost near Bridgnorth

A car overturned after it collided with a lampost near Bridgnorth in the early hours of today.

The collision happened in Hilton at around 2am this morning.

A female casualty was out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the incident support unit from Bridgnorth and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Fire crews made the vehicle safe.

