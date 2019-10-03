Witness appeal following report of rape near Lilleshall Monument

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a rape in Lilleshall.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday 17 September on Lilleshall Hill, near to Lilleshall Monument. It was reported to police on Friday 27 September.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and keen to trace two men who were in the area at the time.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector covering Lilleshall, Gary Wade, said: “We know incidents such as this cause concern to our local community however I would like to offer reassurance we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“Patrols have been increased in the area and specialist officers are working with the victim to offer her support throughout our investigation.

“If anyone has information that may help our investigation I would urge them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 0495S 260919 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

