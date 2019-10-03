River levels remain high in Shropshire, with warning in force

River levels remain high in Shropshire as the River Severn in Shrewsbury was due to peak early this morning.

The Environment Agency say they are keeping a close eye on the situation and may put further barriers up in Frankwell on Sunday if the situation changes as further rain is forecast which could see river levels rise further.

Frankwell car park remains closed in Shrewsbury at this time, motorists are advised to use other car parking locations of the Oxon, Harlescott or Meole Brace Park & Ride services.

Events taking place in Shrewsbury this weekend include Oktoberfest in the Quarry Park and the Shrewsbury Half Marathon which begins and ends at the Greenhous West Mid Showground. Both events are going ahead at this time.

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

– River Severn in Shropshire

– River Severn in Worcestershire

– Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

– Tern and Perry Catchments

– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

