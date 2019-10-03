9.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Home News

River levels remain high in Shropshire, with warning in force

By Chris Pritchard

River levels remain high in Shropshire as the River Severn in Shrewsbury was due to peak early this morning.

The Environment Agency say they are keeping a close eye on the situation and may put further barriers up in Frankwell on Sunday if the situation changes as further rain is forecast which could see river levels rise further.

Frankwell car park remains closed in Shrewsbury at this time, motorists are advised to use other car parking locations of the Oxon, Harlescott or Meole Brace Park & Ride services.

Events taking place in Shrewsbury this weekend include Oktoberfest in the Quarry Park and the Shrewsbury Half Marathon which begins and ends at the Greenhous West Mid Showground. Both events are going ahead at this time.

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

– River Severn in Shropshire
– River Severn in Worcestershire
– Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
– Tern and Perry Catchments
– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Health secretary backs Future Fit plans

The decision to change the way the area's hospital services are delivered has been backed by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Read Article

Car and tanker collide in Cleobury Mortimer

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a tanker in Cleobury Mortimer on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article

River levels remain high in Shropshire, with warning in force

River levels remain high in Shropshire as the River Severn in Shrewsbury was due to peak early this morning.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Local school children enjoyed their day at The Shrewsbury Club where they heard from Richard Joyner, left, the tournament director for the LTA of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament, Brazilian professional tennis player Bernardo Azevedo Pereira E Oliveira, centre, and, right, Simon Haddleton, the director of tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Budgen Motors schools tennis day proves a hit at The Shrewsbury Club

Children from five local schools enjoyed visiting The Shrewsbury Club during the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
The final team included Dani Hoof, Kev Cole, Andy Richardson, Nick Collins, Ash Williams, Johnathan Robertson, Anthony Sutton, Team Captain: Steve Faulkner, Rob Butler, Gary Wallace, Phil Harris and Tim Holdcroft

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club win Handicap League Final

The final team included Dani Hoof, Kev Cole, Andy Richardson, Nick Collins, Ash Williams, Johnathan Robertson, Anthony Sutton, Team Captain: Steve Faulkner, Rob Butler, Gary Wallace, Phil Harris and Tim Holdcroft
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker happy to be back in the ‘mad house’

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has told Shropshire Live he is happy to be back in the ‘mad house’ after returning to football management.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating another year of impressive rankings in The Legal 500

Aaron & Partners celebrates impressive rankings in The Legal 500

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating another year of impressive rankings in The Legal 500 – a comprehensive guide to the top professionals working in the UK’s legal market.
Read Article
Liz Lowe of Morris Property and Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts

Come rain or shine, Centurion Park commands attention with businesses

The £3.5m redevelopment of a Shropshire industrial park has seen 70 per cent of its new units already reserved or placed under offer.
Read Article
Scarlett and Jaymie are based at the Welsh Bridge office in Shrewsbury

Apprenticeship Success at Hatchers Solicitors

Hatchers Solicitors LLP have announced that Scarlett Richards has successfully completed her Apprenticeship with the firm, and has been offered a permanent role.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
Jump in Shrewsbury

Never fear – Jump In, Shrewsbury have Halloween covered!

A HOST of Spooktacular fun is lined up this half term for visitors to Jump In Trampoline Park in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Restaurant 1840 in Telford. Photo: Google Street View

Telford’s Restaurant 1840 wins Community On-going Care Prize

Restaurant 1840 based in Telford has achieved the Community On-going Care Commendation in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.6 ° C
10.6 °
8.3 °
76 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP