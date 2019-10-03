12 C
New zebra crossing installed outside Lawley Primary School

By Shropshire Live

A new zebra crossing has been installed outside Lawley Primary School following lobbying from school staff and parents.

The new zebra crossing outside Lawley Primary School. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The installation is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s £600,000 investment in Safer Routes for Schools

The crossing at Pepper Mill builds on previously installed road safety measures including speed indicator devices which the school had raised funds towards.

Telford & Wrekin Council undertook a public consultation on the proposals following a campaign by the school’s Board of Governors which showed overwhelming support for the scheme.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council has made a financial contribution of up to £15,000 towards the cost of the crossing.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Communities said: “The aim of the new crossing is to make going to and from school as safe as possible for pupils and parents.

“It has also had the effect of slowing cars on that stretch of road down and it builds on the installation of speed indicator devices and the establishment of a school safety zone.

“I would like to congratulate the school on a successful campaign to ensure access to the school is much safer.”

Lawley Primary head teacher Carol McQuiggin said: “I am delighted that our lobbying has paid off and that Telford & Wrekin Council has installed the new crossing.

“It gives everyone connected with the school much greater peace of mind. I would like to thank Telford & Wrekin Council for helping to make Lawley safer and I also welcome the current consultation relating to another crossing on Dawley Road.

“I hope as many people comment on the consultation as possible.”

