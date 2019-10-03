New Wellington walking map launched

A new map which encourages people to explore the ‘wonderful’ countryside around Wellington has been launched.

The new Wellington walking map is available from outlets around the town and online

The ‘Wellington and the Wrekin Forest Walks’ and ‘Welcome to Wellington’ guide has been updated as the result of three years of work by a local organisation.

The Wellington Walkers Are Welcome group is behind the new publication, which includes series of self-guided routes from Wellington Railway Station, including those around The Wrekin, Ercall Woods and Limekiln Woods as well as new routes to the north of the town.

“We expect the map to prove extremely popular with both local and visiting walkers, as well as visitors to the town” said Bob Coalbran of the group.

“We are particularly proud that we lobbied for a change in the route of the Shropshire Way and this new improved route which takes walkers through Dothill Nature Reserve before heading south into Wellington town centre is included,” he added.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington who worked on updating the town information on the map, supported by Wellington Town Council and James Baylis of Wrekin News who designed the layout, said that she was delighted.

“As well as promoting the wonderful countryside around the town, we are particularly pleased that there is a great emphasis on Wellington town – its history what it offers today’s visitors, including the fabulous new Makers Dozen Mural Trail which was unveiled last year.

“Wellington is now at the hub of walking in our area and its variety of conditions means that it will become a mecca for local and visiting walkers alike.”

Copies of the guides are available from a number of outlets around the town and can be viewed and downloaded from the Wellington Walkers Are Welcome website at wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk

