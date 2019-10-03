Health secretary backs Future Fit plans

The decision to change the way the area’s hospital services are delivered has been backed by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

The decision, known as Future Fit, was made by Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire’s Clinical Commissioning Groups at the end of January.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will become a dedicated Planned Care site and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will become a specialist Emergency Care site.



In March, Telford and Wrekin Council used its legal powers to refer the decision to the Secretary of State because it believes that the Future Fit decision is not in the best interests of health services in the area. The Council also says that the consultation with the Joint Scrutiny Committee was inadequate.

The request for a review was passed on to the Independent Reconfiguration Panel. Following a review by the panel, a recommendation was then made to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock MP.

Last night it was revealed that Matt Hancock had written to the Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council saying following a review he backed the recommendations for Future Fit.

