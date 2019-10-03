Car and tanker collide in Cleobury Mortimer

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a tanker in Cleobury Mortimer on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at just after 4.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended along with West Mercia Police.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington with an operations officer.

Fire crews used holmatro cutting gear to release a casualty who was in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

