Manhole cover repair work to disrupt traffic on Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury

Emergency work to repair a defective and dangerous manhole cover on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury will begin today.

The manhole situated at the junction with Raven Meadows will take two days to repair. Photo: Google Street View

The work will take place from 9.30am and is expected to take two days to complete.

Shropshire Council says that work to repair the manhole, which is situated at the junction with Raven Meadows, will be carried out by contractors working on behalf of BT.

To enable work to be carried out safely temporary traffic lights will be used and some disruption to traffic is expected.

Alternative Route

During the works motorists that would normally use Smithfield Road are being advised to use an alternative route via the inner ring road – B4380 Roman Road via A5112 Pritchard Way/Bage Way/Telford Way and vice-versa

