Last minute call to back Wellington in national competition

A last minute call has gone out for people to back Wellington in a prestigious national competition.

The town has been shortlisted in the ‘Rising Star’ category in the government’s Great British High Street competition, and voting closes on October 7.

“People can vote every day, even if they have done so before, so we really want everyone to get behind us,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington, an initiative aimed at promoting the town.

“There is a real buzz here at the moment, with a lot of excitement about the regeneration of the town.

“If as many people as possible vote for us we hope we will have a chance of walking away with the award, but even if we don’t this has been a great experience and the momentum will continue,” she said.

Competition judges visited Wellington last month and said they were impressed with the ‘amazing’ welcome they received and the vision of the town.



They toured the area and met a range of local people, councillors, volunteers, retailers, business people and representatives of Love Wellington.



The Love Wellington campaign is co-ordinating the bid to win the accolade, together

with Wellington Town Council and Telford and Wrekin Council.



“Although we are up against some other strong entries we are optimistic about being presented with the category prize – especially if people cast last-minute votes.

“Wellington people are now so positive and proud of everything going on here to regenerate the place – this would be the icing on the cake!”

Voting is still open for the competition and people can vote every day until October 7 at bit.ly/VoteWellington and the winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in November.

