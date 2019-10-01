Work to improve safety at A529 crossroads begins

Work to improve the Mount Pleasant crossroads on the A529 south of Market Drayton begins today and will last for around four weeks.

The Mount Pleasant crossroads on the A529. Photo: Google Street View

It’s the first stage of work to improve safety on the A529 following the award last year of £3.9m from the Department for Transport’s Safer Roads Fund to improve safety on the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem.

Work at the crossroads will include the reprofiling of the junction, including new kerbing, all associated drainage, highway surfacing, road markings and traffic signs. It’s due to be carried out on weekdays only.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The award of this money from the DfT will enable us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work on this dangerous stretch of road. I’m delighted that the first stage of work is now set to begin. We’ll make every effort to keep disruption to a minimum, and thank people for their understanding and patience while this important work is carried out.”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Councillor for Cheswardine, said: “I would like to thank road users for their continued patience during this very important junction safety upgrade, designed to reduce accidents and cut fatalities at one of the most dangerous points on the A529.”

Road Closure

The work will involve a full road closure on the west side of the junction (the minor road leading to/from A41 Wistanwick) for the duration of the works, with a full road closure on the A529 from 1 to 11 October between 9.30am and 4pm for the first two weeks, followed by temporary traffic lights on the A529 between 9:30am and 4pm for the next two weeks.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place during the closures. Access will be maintained to residents and businesses only, but may be restricted at times until the site can be made safe to allow access. Traffic management operatives will be on site to assist if necessary.

