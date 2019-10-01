12.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Home News

Twenty new recruits embark on police officer training in Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

Twenty new recruits have started their training at Wellington Police Station with many of the officers set to join policing teams in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin once their training is complete.

More than 100 new and experienced police officers have joined policing teams across the county since May 2018 as part of West Mercia Police’s biggest recruitment drive in the force’s history.

The officers will now undergo an intense training course to equip them with the knowledge to become a police officer before joining patrol teams, bolstering the number of police visible in the county’s communities even more.

In addition, four recruits also embarked on the Police Now Detective Constable graduate scheme last week with two detectives based in each CID team in both Shrewsbury and Telford.

In July, five Police Now officers embarked on their training who will join Safer Neighbourhood Teams in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Telford, where they will work with local communities and partner agencies, to listen to and respond to the concerns of local communities.

Police Now is a national two-year programme, for outstanding graduates.

West Mercia Police Chief Constable, Anthony Bangham has pledged to increase officer numbers across the force and has worked with the Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion to secure funding for this uplift in numbers.

New and experienced officers have regularly been joining West Mercia Police since May 2018.

And, with recruitment set to continue into next year and record numbers of officers joining the force, over the coming months towns throughout Shropshire are set to see an increase in the number of officers.

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, has welcomed the additional officers to Shropshire.

She said: “West Mercia Police is currently undergoing its biggest recruitment drive in the force’s history and it’s great that we’re getting so many officers into our training school with many of them set to be based in the county once their training is complete.

“We know our local communities want to see more officers, in particular in some of our more rural areas, and our new officers will undoubtedly make a huge difference in helping us to increase our visibility with more officers than ever based in the county.

“Over the coming months towns throughout Shropshire will start to see an increase in the number of officers based there which is great news for our local communities.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

The fire broke out at the Veolia Waste Transfer Facility on Hortonwood 60. Photo: Google Street View

Firefighters tackle fire at Veolia Waste Transfer Facility in Telford

A fire involving 50 tonnes of rubbish broke out at the Veolia Waste Transfer Facility in Telford last night.
Read Article

Bank cards and jewellery stolen during distraction burglary in Ludlow

Bank cards and sentimental jewellery, including an engagement ring were stolen during a distraction burglary in Ludlow last month.
Read Article
The Mount Pleasant crossroads on the A529. Photo: Google Street View

Work to improve safety at A529 crossroads begins

Work to improve the Mount Pleasant crossroads on the A529 south of Market Drayton begins today and will last for around four weeks.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Rob Smith racing at Silverstone National. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Success for Smith at Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship

Excelr8 Motorsport’s Rob Smith celebrated his first outright points finish in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.
Read Article
Maia Preston at Telford College

Maia kicks off her football career in style

A Shropshire teenager with a lifelong passion for sport has landed her dream job at Telford College.
Read Article
Pictured clockwise from bottom left, Jack Light landing a head kick during his sparring, Albert with his gold medal, and with his father Marcin (double gold medalist)

Three more gold medals for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do is on a gold run after winning another three gold medals at a national championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, Ashley Booth, Martin Davies of All Shropshire Mobility, Graham Reynolds and Damon Hignett, of All Shropshire Mobility

Dulson Training helps trainee drivers with special mobility needs

A Shropshire company is helping trainee drivers with special mobility needs to hit the road - thanks to newly adapted vehicles.
Read Article

Newport’s Baddeley Court retail development welcomes first store openings

The Baddeley Court retail scheme in the heart of Newport town centre has welcomed the store openings of national retail brands Savers and Card Factory as it gears up for further openings in October.
Read Article
Richard Hughes, of Chrisbeon, and his son Tom

Richard Hughes marks 30 years at Shropshire family business

A lot of things have changed over the past 30 years - and Shropshire Business Chrisbeon is most definitely one of them.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
Jump in Shrewsbury

Never fear – Jump In, Shrewsbury have Halloween covered!

A HOST of Spooktacular fun is lined up this half term for visitors to Jump In Trampoline Park in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery - Magical October Half Term

Magical October half-term awaits at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

A magical, mystical adventure awaits this October half-term term at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery (SM&AG) with the return of Museums Are Magic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Restaurant 1840 in Telford. Photo: Google Street View

Telford’s Restaurant 1840 wins Community On-going Care Prize

Restaurant 1840 based in Telford has achieved the Community On-going Care Commendation in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
12.8 ° C
13.3 °
12.2 °
93 %
2.1kmh
77 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP