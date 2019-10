A pedestrian was injured in a collision involving a car in Newport this morning.

The collision happened on High Street in the town centre at around 9.50am.

The man was treated at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service before being taken to the Princess Royal Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances to the collision from Newport and Wellington.

West Mercia Police also attended.

