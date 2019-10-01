12.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Local bereavement charity set to close amid funding challenges

By Shropshire Live

Cruse Bereavement Care in Telford and Wrekin is looking for new funders after the local Clinical Commissioning Group announced it was withdrawing its funding due to challenging financial times.

The announcement means that the local bereavement charity has to significantly reduce its services for bereaved adults and will not be able to take on new adult referrals from the Telford and Wrekin area for the foreseeable future. Cruse will however continue to support children and young people and offer some support to those currently on the waiting list.

Last year Cruse Telford and Wrekin gave one to one bereavement support to approximately 220 and around 38 people are currently being supported by the service. It costs approximately £150 to give individuals six sessions of bereavement support.

The local charity has received funding from the local CCG for the last five years. It is now appealing for businesses and individuals to help financially support the service to recommence the support for adults in Telford and Wrekin.

Roger Skelhorn, Chair of Cruse Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, said: “I deeply regret the loss of the service provided by Cruse in Telford and Wrekin. We are a highly skilled team of volunteers who support bereaved people, really putting them first. If we can secure more funding, we would look to return to providing our excellent service across the area”

Elaine received bereavement support from Cruse Telford and Wrekin after her mum died three years ago. Elaine said: “My bereavement shook me in unexpected ways. I found talking things through with a Cruse bereavement volunteer helped me understand my grief and was a huge relief. It gave me the confidence to move forward.” Cruse Telford and Wrekin is part of the national charity, Cruse Bereavement Care.

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
News

News

Pedestrian injured following collision in Newport

A pedestrian was injured in a collision involving a car in Newport town centre this morning.
The fire broke out at the Veolia Waste Transfer Facility on Hortonwood 60. Photo: Google Street View

Firefighters tackle fire at Veolia Waste Transfer Facility in Telford

A fire involving 50 tonnes of rubbish broke out at the Veolia Waste Transfer Facility in Telford last night.
Bank cards and jewellery stolen during distraction burglary in Ludlow

Bank cards and sentimental jewellery, including an engagement ring were stolen during a distraction burglary in Ludlow last month.
Sport

Sport

Rob Smith racing at Silverstone National. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Success for Smith at Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship

Excelr8 Motorsport’s Rob Smith celebrated his first outright points finish in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.
Maia Preston at Telford College

Maia kicks off her football career in style

A Shropshire teenager with a lifelong passion for sport has landed her dream job at Telford College.
Pictured clockwise from bottom left, Jack Light landing a head kick during his sparring, Albert with his gold medal, and with his father Marcin (double gold medalist)

Three more gold medals for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do is on a gold run after winning another three gold medals at a national championship.
Business

Business

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, Ashley Booth, Martin Davies of All Shropshire Mobility, Graham Reynolds and Damon Hignett, of All Shropshire Mobility

Dulson Training helps trainee drivers with special mobility needs

A Shropshire company is helping trainee drivers with special mobility needs to hit the road - thanks to newly adapted vehicles.
Newport’s Baddeley Court retail development welcomes first store openings

The Baddeley Court retail scheme in the heart of Newport town centre has welcomed the store openings of national retail brands Savers and Card Factory as it gears up for further openings in October.
Richard Hughes, of Chrisbeon, and his son Tom

Richard Hughes marks 30 years at Shropshire family business

A lot of things have changed over the past 30 years - and Shropshire Business Chrisbeon is most definitely one of them.
Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Entertainment

Entertainment

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Jump in Shrewsbury

Never fear – Jump In, Shrewsbury have Halloween covered!

A HOST of Spooktacular fun is lined up this half term for visitors to Jump In Trampoline Park in Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery - Magical October Half Term

Magical October half-term awaits at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

A magical, mystical adventure awaits this October half-term term at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery (SM&AG) with the return of Museums Are Magic.
Taste

Taste

The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Restaurant 1840 in Telford. Photo: Google Street View

Telford’s Restaurant 1840 wins Community On-going Care Prize

Restaurant 1840 based in Telford has achieved the Community On-going Care Commendation in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards.
