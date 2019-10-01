Local bereavement charity set to close amid funding challenges

Cruse Bereavement Care in Telford and Wrekin is looking for new funders after the local Clinical Commissioning Group announced it was withdrawing its funding due to challenging financial times.

The announcement means that the local bereavement charity has to significantly reduce its services for bereaved adults and will not be able to take on new adult referrals from the Telford and Wrekin area for the foreseeable future. Cruse will however continue to support children and young people and offer some support to those currently on the waiting list.

Last year Cruse Telford and Wrekin gave one to one bereavement support to approximately 220 and around 38 people are currently being supported by the service. It costs approximately £150 to give individuals six sessions of bereavement support.

The local charity has received funding from the local CCG for the last five years. It is now appealing for businesses and individuals to help financially support the service to recommence the support for adults in Telford and Wrekin.

Roger Skelhorn, Chair of Cruse Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, said: “I deeply regret the loss of the service provided by Cruse in Telford and Wrekin. We are a highly skilled team of volunteers who support bereaved people, really putting them first. If we can secure more funding, we would look to return to providing our excellent service across the area”

Elaine received bereavement support from Cruse Telford and Wrekin after her mum died three years ago. Elaine said: “My bereavement shook me in unexpected ways. I found talking things through with a Cruse bereavement volunteer helped me understand my grief and was a huge relief. It gave me the confidence to move forward.” Cruse Telford and Wrekin is part of the national charity, Cruse Bereavement Care.

