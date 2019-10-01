Firefighters tackle fire at Veolia Waste Transfer Facility in Telford

A fire involving 50 tonnes of rubbish broke out at the Veolia Waste Transfer Facility in Telford last night.

The fire broke out at the Veolia Waste Transfer Facility on Hortonwood 60. Photo: Google Street View

Firefighters were called to the facility on Hortonwood 60 at around 11.40pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington with an operations officer.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, hosereel jet, main jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire which broke out inside the building.

Firefighters spent over two hours at the scene of the fire.

Supporting Shropshire Live...