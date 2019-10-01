Ellesmere College opens new boarding house

Ellesmere College has officially opened its second Sixth Form girls’ boarding house, marking an historic day for the college.

Brendan Wignall, Headmaster and Zoe Fisher, House Mother of St Hilda’s and Teacher of English

The north Shropshire college has always had one senior girls’ boarding house – St Oswald’s – and two senior boys’ boarding houses but an increase in demand for places has sparked the need for expansion.

The new house – called St Hilda’s – has been converted from an existing building at the college and new residents were welcomed at the beginning of this term. It was officially opened at a special ceremony in September, increasing the capacity for girls into the Sixth Form by 26 places, and for many more day students.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of St Hilda’s and to have welcomed our first students into this new residence – another significant development in the history of Ellesmere College.

“It will be a great asset to us and be of major benefit to our girls at what is an extremely important time in their education, providing them with the best surroundings to enhance their educational, personal and social development.

“Demand has always been high for boarding places at the college and this was the ideal moment to make the move and increase our capacity. It will also benefit our day students through further individual study areas, meaning all our Sixth Form pupils can continue to have personal study space.”

Sixth Form pupils at the college have the opportunity to study A Levels, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, or BTEC in Sport.

Dr Tom Gareh, Head of Sixth Form, said: “This is an exciting development for the college and we were proud to show off St Hilda’s at the opening ceremony as we embark on a new academic year.

“We have flexible boarding options in place at Ellesmere College for both weekly and full boarders, providing parents with a range of options. Parents also have the reassurance of knowing we have successful criteria already in place for study, a full agenda of weekend activities and a broad range of co-curricular activities including music, art, sport and drama.”

