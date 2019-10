A casualty was assisted from a car after it ended up on its roof at a Telford retail park this afternoon.

The incident happened at Wrekin Retail Park at just before 4.30pm.

Fire service personnel assisted the casualty from the overturned vehicle before they were left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

