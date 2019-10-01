Bank cards and jewellery stolen during distraction burglary in Ludlow

Bank cards and sentimental jewellery, including an engagement ring were stolen during a distraction burglary in Ludlow last month.

The burglary happened at around 4pm on Friday 20 September at a property in Bringewood Road.

Two men called at the address and asked the occupant if they wanted any gardening work carried out. While at the address the burglary was carried out.

Police are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

In particular, they are keen to speak to anyone who saw a grey people carrier type vehicle with a large roof box or a man wearing a bright orange workman style vest or gilet in or around Bringewood Road or the shops on Grave Hill in Ludlow around the time of the incident.

Any motorists who were in the area and have dashcam footage are also asked to check their footage between 4pm and 4.50pm and let police know if there is anything of significance.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 601s 200919 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

