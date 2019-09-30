Witness appeal following racially aggravated offence in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated offence in Telford.

The incident happened around 1pm on Tuesday, September 10 in the Ash Grey Car Park in Telford town centre.

A member of the public reported witnessing a man threatening and making racists remarks to two members of the public and the driver of a taxi they were getting out of.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for the victims, or anyone witnesses, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/85646/19 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

