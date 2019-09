A body has been found as part of a search for missing 42-year-old Shrewsbury man Paul Morgan.

Paul Morgan

Mr Morgan was last seen around 1am on Monday 23 September by St Marys Church, St Marys Place.

The body was discovered in Monkmoor on Sunday.

Police say that his next of kin has been informed and has requested that their privacy be respected.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

