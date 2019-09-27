Utility works to close Town Walls in Shrewsbury

Town Walls in Shrewsbury is set to be closed from Monday 7 to Friday 11 October, whilst utility companies make new connections to a redeveloped property.

Utility connections will be made to the recently renovated Beechwood House on Town Walls. Photo: Google Street View

Cadent, Severn Trent Water and Western Power Distribution will be installing new connections to Beechwood House, and the developer will be making a new sewer connection.

On these dates, the road will be closed to enable work to be safely carried out, and a signed diversion route will be in place.

Diversion Route

The diversion route will be signed from the bottom of Wyle Cop, along High Street to where Town Walls and Claremont Bank meet Bridge Street.

Local traffic for Town Walls, Murivance, St Chad’s Terrace and Claremont Bank will be signed appropriately off High Street.

Whilst the closure is in place on Town Walls there will be a reversal of the one-way traffic flow on Belmont, and there will also be ‘no right turn’ out of Crescent Lane – all of which will be signed.

Access will be maintained to Williams Way from Wyle Cop, including to St Julian’s car park.

