Popular Christmas market returns to Telford

The popular Christmas Market which will once again return to Southwater during the lead up to Christmas.



Telford Christmas Market returns this November. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Opening Thursday 21 November, the market promises to offer the same festive atmosphere as previous years as well as a new addition for 2019.

This year will see all the traditional elements of a Christmas market with wooden chalets decked with garlands and lights, festive gifts, plenty of food and drink.

A new experience will be coming to the market this year when you will be able to spend time in the warm with your favourite tipple at the bar inside a double hat tipi by Southwater Lake.

It wouldn’t be a Christmas market without the obligatory sausages for that real authentic market feel and of course the opportunity to enjoy a glass of gluhwein.

In addition, the big wheel will be returning for the thrill seekers alongside some other family friendly rides to keep the young at heart entertained as well as performances from local choirs and acoustic bands for that real Christmas atmosphere.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Customer Services, Partnerships, Culture & Leisure, said: “We are extremely pleased that the market will be returning. This is always a great success and thousands of people come along to sample the festive atmosphere in Southwater.

“Despite it only being September, people are already making plans and I’m delighted at the excitement and buzz that is already building online.

“We’ve been putting Telford and Wrekin on the map with our astonishing growth over recent years and holding this market shows our continuing intention to make the borough a destination of choice.”

This year’s market will run until Monday 23 December.

Supporting Shropshire Live...