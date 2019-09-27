Patient information boards to improve safety and communication at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

Standardised patient information boards have been created and are being rolled out across Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.

Kat Leeming (physio), Helen Williams (Ward Manager) and Ruth Smith (Lead for Patient Experience) with the patient boards

The introduction of standardised patient information boards will improve safety and communication at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, by providing clear and easy patient information a glance.

The symbols used on the patient information boards are consistent with those already used across the Trust to provide uniformity for staff who move between wards and departments.

Key information on the information boards includes clinical alerts for diabetes, dementia, allergies and if the patient is a risk of falling.

Ruth Smith, Lead for Patient Experience at SaTH, said: “Information boards have been used in clinical areas for a while, but to support patient safety a standardised approach has been developed through engagement with senior nurses at the Nursing and Midwifery Forum (NMF).

“We trialled the information boards within a number of clinical areas before agreeing on the final concept, which we are in the process of rolling out across all adult wards and departments, while further trials are taking place in maternity and paediatrics, with the help of patients, carers and staff.

“The use of symbols to code information allows staff to be sensitive and discreet. No detailed patient information is ever displayed on the boards, but what is provided is important and can be easily digested at glance to improve the delivery of safe and kind care.”

The plan for the near future is for there to be a patient information board installed above every clinical area at SaTH.

Ruth said: “We are delighted that the project is being rolled out Trust-wide because in a short period of time the information boards have already proved to improve patient satisfaction.”

The boards also include sections called ‘What Matters to Me’ and ‘Expected Date of Discharge’, following feedback in the most recent National Inpatient Survey.

Ruth added: “Learning from what our patients are telling us is vital if we are going to improve as an organisation.”

