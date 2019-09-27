Over 200 knives handed in during knife surrender

More than 200 knives, including a Ghurka kukri knife, were handed in to West Mercia Police during a week-long knife surrender campaign.

The knife surrender was part of Operation Sceptre a national week aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime in a bid to reduce the number of knife related incidents.

Knife surrender bins were placed in the public areas at police stations in Telford, Shrewsbury, Worcester, Kidderminster, Redditch and Hereford.

Local teams carried out activity throughout the week including community roadshows, community weapon sweeps and work with local schools.

During the week West Mercia Police also launched its knife crime strategy Calling Time on Knife Crime after a successful pilot in Telford that has seen more than 100 young people identified as being on the periphery of knife crime.

Almost half of those identified have taken part in a workshop with police, paramedics, an ex-gang member, youth support services and voluntary organisations to receive help support and guidance.

Calling Time on Knife Crime

Calling Time on Knife Crime adopts a public health approach to tackling knife crime which sees not just police alone tackle the issue but partner agencies such as the local authority, health and education working together.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans launched Calling Time on Knife Crime in Telford last week.

He said: “The counties we cover are some of the safest and knife crime is relatively low, however, one stabbing is one too many and it is important we carry out work to prevent it from happening in the first place. We know if someone carries a knife they are more likely to be stabbed which is one of the reasons why we need to stop young people from carrying knives.

“I’m really pleased with the work that has been carried out in Telford, in partnership with other agencies, to identify and support young people who are on the periphery of knife crime and I am pleased we’re now in a position to extend that work right across our Force area.

“Working in partnership with local authorities, health, education and voluntary organisations is a key aspect of our Calling Time on Knife Crime strategy as well as working with local communities to educate and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.”

