Centenary celebration for Margaret

A well-known former licensee of Bridgnorth is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Margaret Cox, celebrating 100 years

Margaret Cox, of St James Drive, Bridgnorth was a former host at the Falcon Hotel in Low Town and also the Crown & Raven Hotel on the High Street in Bridgnorth for many years.

Born in Menai Bridge, Anglesey, Margaret moved to Bridgnorth in 1957 to run the Falcon Hotel with her then husband Philip White, before moving to the Crown & Raven in 1962.

Margaret remarried in 1972 to local businessman, Les Cox who at that time ran the Sabrina Café in West Castle Street, now The Eurasia restaurant. They later moved to Rhyl and then Llandudno, North Wales where they successfully ran two of the very earliest Wimpey Bars.

The couple retired and moved back to Bridgnorth in 1996, where she became an active member of the town’s U3A, former Ladies Circle, Inner Wheel and currently Tangent.

Margaret, still enjoys a hectic social life and regular lunches “with the girls”.

She puts her longevity down simply to good living and says: “keep on going through trials and tribulations, and be happy!”

A large party for over 70 family and friends is being held this weekend at which Margaret’s three children, Liz, Jane and Richard, six grand children and six great grand children will be present.

