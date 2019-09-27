Casualties cut free by firefighters following A5 collision at Gobowen

Two cars were involved in a collision on the A5 at Gobowen yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 8.30pm.

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service used holmatro cutting equipment to release a number of casualties who were in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police closed the road which was blocked by the collision.

