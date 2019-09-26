Severn Trent to begin waste network upgrade in Ironbridge

Severn Trent will begin laying new pipes in Ironbridge next week, as part of a £3 million scheme to improve the waste network in the area.

Severn Trent engineers working at a site. Photo: Severn Trent

The project will also see the refurbishment of two existing sewage pumping stations at Ladywood, Ironbridge and converting an existing Severn Trent site into a third pumping station on Waterloo Street.

Catherine Webb from Severn Trent, said: “We’re laying an additional 1.5km of new pipes in Telford to make the network more resilient. We’re also refurbishing a number of sewage pumping stations in the area too, which will reduce the number of road tankers people see on the roads, allowing flows to reach the treatment works via the newly reinforced network.

“To carry out this vital work, we’ll need to put in place temporary road closures to keep our teams, pedestrians and road users safe. We understand the disruption this will cause, but by the end of the project, customers will have a waste network that will benefit them for generations to come.”

Temporary Road Closures

During the work, three temporary road closures will be put in place:

The temporary closure of Severn Valley Way footpath will begin from Monday 30 September to August 2020.

Waterloo Street will be closed to vehicles from Monday 30 September to Friday 22 November, but pedestrians will still have access throughout the closure.

The final closure will be on Ironbridge Road from Friday 22 November to Friday 17 January 2020.

Affected bus routes will be diverted throughout the project to support schools and local businesses. Severn Trent is funding a shuttle bus service from Dale End car park to Madeley Centre to provide connections to the number 8 and number 18 buses which are being diverted as a result of the Waterloo Street closure.

