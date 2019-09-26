Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a vehicle in Telford earlier this week.

The incident happened around 3pm on Monday afternoon in Castlefields Way.

The man was crossing the road when he was struck by a small blue vehicle. Police say the driver stopped momentarily but then drove off.

The pedestrian received hospital treatment for his injuries and has since been discharged.

Investigating officers are keen for the driver to get in contact or any witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 867 230919.

