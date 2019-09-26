14.6 C
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Graduation Ceremony will celebrate University Centre Shrewsbury academics

By Chris Pritchard

University Centre Shrewsbury will host its second Graduation Ceremony today, which will celebrate the 150 students who comprise the Class of 2019.

Dr Gyles Brandreth presents a UCS student with their degree certificate at a previous graduation ceremony

Beginning at 2pm, academics and civic dignitaries will process through the streets of Shrewsbury before the graduation ceremony begins at 2.30pm at St Chad’s Church.

Witnessed and supported by their academic tutors, local dignitaries and loved ones, the graduands will receive Bachelors of Arts in History, English, Business and Education and Bachelors of Science in Applied Psychology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Genetics and Evolution, Health and Exercise Science, Medical Genetics, Medical Science and Sports Management. Postgraduate degrees will be awarded for Masters of Research, Public Health and Science, as well as Postgraduate Certificates in Education.

Two distinguished Salopians who have worked diligently to improve our county will also receive an honorary degree to recognise excellence in their respective fields.

Eric Smith will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to broadcasting and in particular local radio. This year marks Mr Smith’s 25th anniversary as BBC Shropshire’s morning presenter, making him the longest running morning presenter on BBC.

Robin Morris will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to business and for his support of University Centre Shrewsbury as a member of the Advisory Board. Mr Morris is CEO of Morris & Company which is celebrating 150 years of business in Shropshire this year.

The awards will be presented by Dr Gyles Brandreth, author, broadcaster and Chancellor of the University of Chester.

Dr Gyles Brandreth, Chancellor of the University of Chester, said: “I am honoured to be presenting degrees and awards to graduates of the University Centre of Shrewsbury in the beautiful St Chad’s Church.

“These students deserve to celebrate their dedication and achievements, cheered on by their friends and faculty who taught and supported them, and colleagues who worked alongside them. May success and good luck always be with them.”

Established by the University of Chester and Shropshire Council, UCS is a distinctive institution, focused on high-quality teaching and research, fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to the community, with the long term aspiration to become an independent university. Now heading into its 5th year, UCS offers 17 undergraduate degrees and nine postgraduate degrees.

This will be the last Graduation Ceremony Prof Tim Wheeler will attend as Vice Chancellor of the University of Chester. Prof Wheeler has been a driving force in the creation of UCS and is retiring at the end of the year.

Anna Sutton, Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Depury Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, said: “We have watched these graduates grow alongside our university. We are sad to see them leave, but it is exciting that they are embarking on their next steps. They will always be part of the UCS family and we hope they will come back to inspire the students who follow them with what they have achieved in their lives and careers.

“Many congratulations to you all. We wish you a happy and prosperous future, and a wonderful graduation day.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.






