SVR’s donation wall recognises thousands of donors

A stunning 21-metre long donation wall is in place at the Severn Valley Railway, in recognition of thousands of contributions made to the SVR’s ‘helping hands for Falling Sands’ appeal.

Sandra Higginson, Geoff and Hilary Boyle at the SVR’s donor recognition wall

The appeal raised £397,000 towards restoring Falling Sands Viaduct, which was boosted by a further £853,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The aluminium wall, installed at The Engine House, Highley, displays the names of nearly 3,000 individuals, companies, community and grant-making organisations. Some donors chose to add the names of friends, family members or in memory of loved ones. The wall has seven arches, just like the viaduct itself, and is visible from passing heritage trains.

Adding her daughter’s name to the wall was especially poignant to Sandra Higginson from Kingswinford:

“Last year would have been my daughter Olivia’s 21st birthday, but tragically we lost her to meningitis when she was 12. I volunteer at the SVR as a buffet steward, and every time I pass the wall at Highley, it means so much just knowing that her name is up there. It’s a wonderful tribute.”

Kidderminster couple Hilary and Geoff Boyle are long-term supporters and regular visitors to the SVR, as Hilary explained:

“We’re involved with the Kidderminster Husum Twinning Association and always bring our German guests to the railway, as well as our grandchildren. Until the viaduct appeal was launched we’d never heard of Falling Sands, although we must have travelled across it hundreds of times! We realise how important it is to the railway’s future, and added Geoff’s name in support.”

Linda Cocksedge from Bewdley, signed up with her husband Neil because they value the SVR as an important local asset:

“We visit regularly and always take friends when they come to stay. The Charitable Trust is doing sterling work by raising funds to preserve rolling stock and infrastructure, and to train apprentices. In 2005 we raised funds for the railway by taking part in a sponsored steam marathon, travelling non-stop on trains for three days. It’s lovely to be able to do our bit once again for Falling Sands Viaduct.”

SVR Charitable Trust chairman John Leftwich paid tribute to everyone who has donated:

“Our donation wall is a fitting testament to all those who are determined to save an essential part of the SVR’s infrastructure. Falling Sands Viaduct is a vital link between Kidderminster and the rest of the line, and at 142 years old, it now needs extensive repairs. Without urgent action, we could be forced to reduce the length of trains, or even face temporary or permanent closure of the line.

“In the short time that the wall’s been in place people have flocked to The Engine House to see it, and the feedback has been extremely positive. This is a wonderful way for the SVR to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who got behind our campaign to recognise their contributions.” Work on the restoration of the viaduct will begin early next year, and an exciting programme of associated activities and educational events is already underway. Although all the funding for the viaduct’s restoration has been secured, more is urgently needed for other SVR projects.

