Emergency services called to collision on A483 near Oswestry

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A483, between the junction of Morda Road and Llynclys crossroads, south of Oswestry this morning.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Photo: @JamesLe72004592

One casualty became trapped after a car left the road and came to rest in a ditch at just after 10am.

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service stabilised the vehicle before releasing the trapped casualty using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington with an operations officer.

An Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Oswestry attended an RTC earlier this morning, Air Ambulance, Land Ambulance and Police also in attendance RTC involving 1 estate vehicle come to rest in ditch – one casualty trapped. Crews currently stabilising vehicle and setting up holmatro. Casualty in care of ambulance crew. pic.twitter.com/zgkqc5sxSc — James Lewis (@JamesLe72004592) September 25, 2019 At 10.08hrs today crews from @SFRS_Oswestry @SFRS_Ellesmere & @SFRS_Wellington attended a one vehicles RTC A483 Nr Sweeney Hall Hotel. One person trapped and released using Holmatro gear. Handed over to @OFFICIALWMAS — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) September 25, 2019

