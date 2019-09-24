Two-vehicle collision closes A41 south of Newport

A casualty was trapped following a two-vehicle collision on the A41 south of Newport on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the A41 at Woodcote at around 7.47pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that one person managed to free themselves from a vehicle before they arrived.

Another casualty was released by fire crews using Holmatro cutting equipment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service dealt with the casualties, the condition of those involved is not currently known.

Fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police closed the A41 from the Aldi roundabout in Newport to the Pickmere Island.

