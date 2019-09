Two dogs were rescued after falling down a 12ft drain in Telford this morning.

The incident happened at the Clock Tower in Donnington at around 10.20am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances to the incident from Telford Central and Wellington.

Both dogs had been rescued prior to the arrival of the fire service.

The condition of the two dogs involved is currently not known.

Supporting Shropshire Live...