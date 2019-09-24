Test purchasing operation sees knives sold to teenagers under 18 in Telford

Knives were sold to teenagers under 18 in a test purchasing operation in Telford, as part of a national crackdown on knife crime.

West Mercia Police took part in Operation Sceptre a national knife surrender campaign.

Throughout last week members of the public were encouraged to dispose of unwanted knives in knife bins at stations throughout the force.

To support the campaign police carried out a range of activities to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife. Community roadshows were held in both Brookside and Donnington along with community weapon sweeps in Brookside, Donnington and Newport where potential weapons were seized by police.

In Brookside a discarded pair of large bladed shears were found near a park.

Police were joined by West Midlands Ambulance Service, Telford & Wrekin Council and local youth charities to talk to local residents about the dangers of carrying a knife and the work that is being carried out to stop young people from becoming involved in knife crime.

On Thursday, police and trading standards carried out a test purchasing operation where two retailers sold a knife to someone under 18.

The week also saw the launch of West Mercia Police’s knife crime strategy ‘Calling Time on Knife Crime’ after a successful pilot in Telford which sees police work with a range of agencies to offer help and support to those on the periphery of knife crime.

Sergeant Lou Hickman has been leading on the initiative in Telford. She said: “It is really disappointing that knives have been sold to someone under 18. We know the devastating consequences of what can happen if a knife gets into the wrong hands and while we are incredibly lucky that we don’t have the same level of knife crime here compared to other parts of the country even one stabbing is one too many.

“Our Steer Clear programme in Telford has now been running since the start of the year with more than 100 young people aged between 10 and 17 identified as being on the periphery of knife crime, that number might seem a lot but the programme has meant we have been able to intervene at an early stage and make sure these youngsters are getting the help and support they need to help them make the right choices.

“Almost half of those have taken part in our Steer Clear workshop which sees us as police work with a paramedic from West Midlands Ambulance Service and an ex-gang member along with Energize, youth support services and voluntary organisations to discuss knife crime with the young person and their family and make sure steps are put in place to guide them in the right direction.”

West Mercia Police’s Calling Time on Knife Crime strategy adopts a public health approach to tackling knife crime which sees not just police alone tackle the issue but partner agencies such as the local authority, health and education play a part.

Sgt Hickman added: “We all need to work together to stop knife crime and stop our young people from carrying knives, that includes our local communities too and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about a young person they know and thinks they could be considering or are carrying a knife to tell someone. They won’t be getting the young person into trouble but will be making sure they get the support they need.”

To report concerns to police ring 101. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

