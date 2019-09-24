Shrewsbury travel agent reassures Thomas Cook customers

A Shrewsbury travel agent says it has been reassuring Thomas Cook customers following the collapse of the company.

The Peakes Travel Elite team outside of their shop on Mardol, Shrewsbury

Peakes Travel Elite has been on hand to reassure customers and advise on the procedures in this circumstance.

It has been a busy week for the Peakes Travel Elite team after holidaymakers were left in a state of panic with the news of the Thomas Cook collapse.

The administration announcement of the 178-year-old company has launched the biggest peacetime repatriation in UK history.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, said:

“Despite the worrying reports in the press, Thomas Cook customers haven’t been left stranded overseas. The UK has one of the best levels of consumer protection for travellers. The CAA will arrange for these customers to complete their holiday as planned and will arrange for an airline to bring them back to the UK. The government has also pledged to bring home flight-only customers due to return in the next fortnight, even if they are not ATOL protected. If you have a flight-only booking beyond a fortnight, and don’t have an ATOL certificate for your trip, you may still be protected by your credit card company or travel agent.

“Many travel agents, such as ours, will have in place contingency plans to contact customers and provide updates on their bookings in situations like this, so they can be reassured throughout the process.

“For customers who have future holidays with Thomas Cook booked, they will be financially protected under the ATOL scheme. They will just need a copy of their ATOL certificate to claim a refund.

“Travel agents, like Peakes Travel Elite, will assist customers with finding a replacement holiday and look after them throughout the re-booking process. If you have booked online, you will be contacted by the CAA and advised how to claim.

“I hope this guidance has reassured holidaymakers and shown that by booking your holiday through a travel agent, you can rest assured that your holiday will be in safe hands.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...