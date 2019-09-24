14.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Home News

Second school opens Daily Mile track as part of Let’s Get Telford Active

By Shropshire Live

Wrockwardine Wood Church of England Junior School has become the second school to officially open their new Daily Mile track funded in part by Telford and Wrekin Councils Let’s Get Telford Active campaign.

Laura Canning from T.J. Vickers, Julie Henry from Wrockwardine Wood Junior School, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Cllr Stephen Reynolds, Matthew Cole from T.J. Vickers
Laura Canning from T.J. Vickers, Julie Henry from Wrockwardine Wood Junior School, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Cllr Stephen Reynolds, Matthew Cole from T.J. Vickers

The school turned out in the autumn sunshine to see the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, officially open the new Daily Mile track before pupils had their chance to run a full lap of the track.

The school received a £4,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Let’s Get Telford Active Fund to make the track possible.

Pupils have been taking part in 15 minutes of activity each day around the edges of the school, but without a track some of pupils with mobility issues were unable to take part.

Headteacher, Julie Henry, said: “The new track with make regular exercise more inclusive and accessible to our pupils.

“Since we have encouraged 15 minutes of activity each day we’ve noticed pupils relax and concentrate more in class as the exercise help frustrations and tensions to disappear – we’ve also noticed our obesity rates drop and fitness levels rise.

“The health and wellbeing of our pupils is important to us, at tuck time wholemeal toast is available, our kitchens provide low fat schools meals, and we provide mindfulness sessions in our after school clubs – mental health is as important as physical health, we aim to look after head and body.”

Local automotive company T.J. Vickers also provided £500 to help fund the all-weather track.

Matthew Cole, Director at T.J. Vickers, said: “We thought it was a great initiative that would make a real difference to pupil’s health, we wanted to help out a little bit.

“The school is on our patch and we think it’s important to support the local community that we have been in for 60 years, especially as a number of our employees have children who attend the school.

Councillor Andy Burford said: “This is now the second track that has been funded by Let’s Get Telford Active.

“Exercise is much more fun and easier when you’re with other people, and have the right support – building tracks like these allows school pupils to exercise and support each other together.

“Bringing down obesity levels in young people is important, working with local schools and helping to fund tracks like these is part of our solution to the issue.”

Headteacher, Julie Henry, added, “Thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council, T.J. Vickers, as well as our parents and pupils who have all helped raise funds for the track and helping us achieve this.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Two-vehicle collision closes A41 south of Newport

A casualty was trapped following a two-vehicle collision on the A41 south of Newport on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Have you seen missing Shrewsbury man Paul Morgan?

Police appeal for help to locate missing Shrewsbury man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Test purchasing operation sees knives sold to teenagers under 18 in Telford

Knives were sold to teenagers under 18 in a test purchasing operation in Telford, as part of a national crackdown on knife crime.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s Luke Henley in action at The Shrewsbury Club yesterday. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shropshire’s Luke Henley so close to opening day win as World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament begins

Shrewsbury’s Luke Henley came so close to pulling off a qualifying round victory on the opening day of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Pictured, from left, Mitch Gough and Steve Parry, both from Q Financial Services and trustees of the Little Rascals Foundation, former Wales manager Chris Coleman and his assistant Kit Symons, Sky Sports reporter Johnny Phillips, Ben Wootton and Dave Edwards, who launched the Little Rascals Foundation together in 2017, at the charity golf day at Wrekin Golf Club

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman reunites with Dave Edwards at charity golf day

Shropshire football star Dave Edwards was reunited with his former Wales manager Chris Coleman at a successful charity golf day to raise funds for the Little Rascals Foundation.
Read Article
Hagley Car Club secretary Graeme Manton in action with the Fisher Fury that he shares with daughter Becky Manton

Loton Park Hill Climb to host final rounds of British and Midland Hill Climb Championships

Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury hosts the final rounds of both the British and Midland Hill Climb Championships this coming weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Chrisbeon's Craig and Richard Hughes with a chair made of recycled bottles that is on display in the Telford showroom

Recycle Week is time to act says Shropshire office supplies firm

A Shropshire company is encouraging people to think about what they can do to help the environment by getting involved in a special event this month.
Read Article
Paving Traders Ltd are the latest addition to Shrewsbury’s expanding Vanguard Park

Paving Traders Ltd to open new branch at Shrewsbury’s Vanguard Park

A company which specialise in the supply of paving and other landscape materials is to open a new branch in Shrewsbury next month.
Read Article
The new management team – managers Gary and Sheena Trigg (left) and the assistant managers Cindy Abbott and Peter Houghton

New management team takes over at Stanmore Hall Touring Park

A popular Shropshire touring caravan park, which is ideally located for a host of major attractions, has appointed a new management team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Cast members of the Round And Round The Garden. Photo: Shaun Culliss Photography

SDC’s production of Round And Round The Garden will mark Alan Ayckbourn double milestone

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production of Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Round And Round The Garden at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Alex (Wellington Orbit Volunteer) with Councillor Rae Evans and a rather special prop from the Wizard of Oz film!

Wizard of Oz hits 80 years old and returns to the big screen in Wellington this weekend

A Wellington Cinema, which opened in late June is taking part in their first Telford Film Festival, later this month.
Read Article
John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
14.1 ° C
15 °
13.3 °
87 %
2.1kmh
50 %
Wed
17 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP