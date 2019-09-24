Second school opens Daily Mile track as part of Let’s Get Telford Active

Wrockwardine Wood Church of England Junior School has become the second school to officially open their new Daily Mile track funded in part by Telford and Wrekin Councils Let’s Get Telford Active campaign.

Laura Canning from T.J. Vickers, Julie Henry from Wrockwardine Wood Junior School, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Cllr Stephen Reynolds, Matthew Cole from T.J. Vickers

The school turned out in the autumn sunshine to see the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, officially open the new Daily Mile track before pupils had their chance to run a full lap of the track.

The school received a £4,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Let’s Get Telford Active Fund to make the track possible.

Pupils have been taking part in 15 minutes of activity each day around the edges of the school, but without a track some of pupils with mobility issues were unable to take part.

Headteacher, Julie Henry, said: “The new track with make regular exercise more inclusive and accessible to our pupils.

“Since we have encouraged 15 minutes of activity each day we’ve noticed pupils relax and concentrate more in class as the exercise help frustrations and tensions to disappear – we’ve also noticed our obesity rates drop and fitness levels rise.

“The health and wellbeing of our pupils is important to us, at tuck time wholemeal toast is available, our kitchens provide low fat schools meals, and we provide mindfulness sessions in our after school clubs – mental health is as important as physical health, we aim to look after head and body.”

Local automotive company T.J. Vickers also provided £500 to help fund the all-weather track.

Matthew Cole, Director at T.J. Vickers, said: “We thought it was a great initiative that would make a real difference to pupil’s health, we wanted to help out a little bit.

“The school is on our patch and we think it’s important to support the local community that we have been in for 60 years, especially as a number of our employees have children who attend the school.

Councillor Andy Burford said: “This is now the second track that has been funded by Let’s Get Telford Active.

“Exercise is much more fun and easier when you’re with other people, and have the right support – building tracks like these allows school pupils to exercise and support each other together.

“Bringing down obesity levels in young people is important, working with local schools and helping to fund tracks like these is part of our solution to the issue.”

Headteacher, Julie Henry, added, “Thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council, T.J. Vickers, as well as our parents and pupils who have all helped raise funds for the track and helping us achieve this.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...