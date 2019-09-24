RSH League of Friends help fund new Radiology monitors

The League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) has helped to fund new Radiology equipment which will help improve patient care.

Peter Crinson, Gill Mattey and Debbie Jones from the League of Friends with Graham Kelly, Consultant Radiographer at SaTH using the new equipment

The League of Friends has donated £48,695 towards four new reporting monitors which are used to provide clinical reports on patients’ x-rays. The new monitors will provide better quality images, as well as help to speed up the reporting process.

Graham Kelly, Consultant Radiographer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust which runs RSH, said: “We would like to thank the League of Friends for their very kind donation. With this investment, the Radiology department has been able to purchase four sets of reporting monitors.

“By having these monitors in place it ensures that radiologists and advanced radiographers have the necessary equipment to provide a clinical report for patient imaging. It also enables further training of radiographers and radiology registrars.

“With this investment the Radiology reporting team is able to provide a more timely service to the public with enhanced quality, which is great news for patients.”

