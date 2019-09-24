14.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Home News

Police appeal for help to locate missing Shrewsbury man

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from Shrewsbury.

Have you seen missing Shrewsbury man Paul Morgan?
Have you seen missing Shrewsbury man Paul Morgan?

Paul Morgan was last seen around 1am on Monday 23 September by St Marys Church, St Marys Place.

The 42-year-old is described as white, around 5’7” tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a red Liverpool football shirt and a black jacket.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Paul or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 116s of 23 September.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Two-vehicle collision closes A41 south of Newport

A casualty was trapped following a two-vehicle collision on the A41 south of Newport on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Have you seen missing Shrewsbury man Paul Morgan?

Police appeal for help to locate missing Shrewsbury man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Test purchasing operation sees knives sold to teenagers under 18 in Telford

Knives were sold to teenagers under 18 in a test purchasing operation in Telford, as part of a national crackdown on knife crime.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s Luke Henley in action at The Shrewsbury Club yesterday. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shropshire’s Luke Henley so close to opening day win as World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament begins

Shrewsbury’s Luke Henley came so close to pulling off a qualifying round victory on the opening day of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Pictured, from left, Mitch Gough and Steve Parry, both from Q Financial Services and trustees of the Little Rascals Foundation, former Wales manager Chris Coleman and his assistant Kit Symons, Sky Sports reporter Johnny Phillips, Ben Wootton and Dave Edwards, who launched the Little Rascals Foundation together in 2017, at the charity golf day at Wrekin Golf Club

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman reunites with Dave Edwards at charity golf day

Shropshire football star Dave Edwards was reunited with his former Wales manager Chris Coleman at a successful charity golf day to raise funds for the Little Rascals Foundation.
Read Article
Hagley Car Club secretary Graeme Manton in action with the Fisher Fury that he shares with daughter Becky Manton

Loton Park Hill Climb to host final rounds of British and Midland Hill Climb Championships

Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury hosts the final rounds of both the British and Midland Hill Climb Championships this coming weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Chrisbeon's Craig and Richard Hughes with a chair made of recycled bottles that is on display in the Telford showroom

Recycle Week is time to act says Shropshire office supplies firm

A Shropshire company is encouraging people to think about what they can do to help the environment by getting involved in a special event this month.
Read Article
Paving Traders Ltd are the latest addition to Shrewsbury’s expanding Vanguard Park

Paving Traders Ltd to open new branch at Shrewsbury’s Vanguard Park

A company which specialise in the supply of paving and other landscape materials is to open a new branch in Shrewsbury next month.
Read Article
The new management team – managers Gary and Sheena Trigg (left) and the assistant managers Cindy Abbott and Peter Houghton

New management team takes over at Stanmore Hall Touring Park

A popular Shropshire touring caravan park, which is ideally located for a host of major attractions, has appointed a new management team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Cast members of the Round And Round The Garden. Photo: Shaun Culliss Photography

SDC’s production of Round And Round The Garden will mark Alan Ayckbourn double milestone

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production of Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Round And Round The Garden at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Alex (Wellington Orbit Volunteer) with Councillor Rae Evans and a rather special prop from the Wizard of Oz film!

Wizard of Oz hits 80 years old and returns to the big screen in Wellington this weekend

A Wellington Cinema, which opened in late June is taking part in their first Telford Film Festival, later this month.
Read Article
John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
14.1 ° C
15 °
13.3 °
87 %
2.1kmh
50 %
Wed
17 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP