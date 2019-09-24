Police appeal for help to locate missing Shrewsbury man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from Shrewsbury.

Have you seen missing Shrewsbury man Paul Morgan?

Paul Morgan was last seen around 1am on Monday 23 September by St Marys Church, St Marys Place.

The 42-year-old is described as white, around 5’7” tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a red Liverpool football shirt and a black jacket.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Paul or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 116s of 23 September.

