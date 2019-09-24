Brockton Way Loop road closures to cause disruption

Temporary road closures that are expected to cause significant disruption to the road network in south Telford are to be put in place from next Monday 30 September.



The Brockton Way southbound slip (between A442 and Halesfield) will be shut from Monday until Friday 18 October to allow for resurfacing works, drainage improvements, cleansing and relining of the slip road.

The Brockton Way Northbound Slip (Between Brockton Way and A4169) will also be closed from Wednesday 2 October until Friday 11 October.

The road will be closed around the clock in both directions that allows work to be completed quickly, safely and efficiently. Where closures are in force, a diversion will be signed on site.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Highways, said: “While we will do everything we can to keep disruption caused by these essential works to a minimum, inevitably these closures will have some impact and I would like to apologise in advance for that.”

Funding for the work has come from Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways capital programme as part of its Pride In Our Community initiative, aimed at making the borough a better place to live, work and visit.

The project is being delivered by the council’s highways contractor Balfour Beatty.

As soon as this scheme is completed, the council will be resurfacing Cuckoo Oak roundabout during nights from 21 October to 1 November.

