Happy to chat benches appear in Wellington

Public seats which encourage people to be more sociable have appeared in Wellington town centre.

Mayor Anthony Lowe on ‘Happy to Chat’ bench outside Wellington Town Council

The ‘Happy to Chat’ benches have been placed outside Wellington Town Council offices in a bid to combat loneliness.

Sally Themans, of Love Wellington, which is behind the initiative, explained that the seats would encourage people to take time out to talk to strangers – and know that by sitting on them they are happy to chat.

“We hope they will bring people together and encourage people to strike up friendly conversations,” she said.

“Loneliness and isolation have been identified as real issues in today’s world and social interaction can help improve well being immensely so these benches are a step forward.

“We hope they will be well used by local people and visitors who can come together to chat about the town, the weather, their lives or whatever they want to talk about!”

The benches are inscribed with a plaque which says: ‘Please sit for a moment and while you are here take time to chat with others who hold Wellington dear.’

Sally also urged everyone to continue to vote for Wellington in the Great British High Street competition, in which the town has been nominated as a finalist in the Rising Star category.

People can vote every day until October 7 and the winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in November.

